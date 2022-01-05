Rock Rachon: Rapid increase of emission allowances’ prices in EU

“We are now looking at the possible threat of speculation hanging over the Emission Trading Scheme (ETS),” Jakub Wiech, an economic journalist, editor-in-chief of energetyka24.com and Rock Rachon’s first guest said, commenting on the recent rapid increase of emission allowances’ prices in the EU.

“We should act in the best way to remove this speculation because the current level of prices of carbon dioxide emission allowances makes the whole scheme counterproductive,” he assessed.

As he pointed out, “We cannot expect companies… to act accordingly to the goals of the carbon market and to lower their carbon emission when they just do not have any resources to do so.”

The programme’s second part concerned the presence of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and the attempts to alleviate the conflict.

As Mykhailo Samus, security and defence analyst and Rock Rachon’s second guest, said, Vladimir Putin’s attempt to create a “new format of negotiations” was successful and the Kremlin’s position in upcoming discussions with the West strengthened.

As he pointed out, the current dispute between Moscow and Kiev dates back to 2014 when Russia invaded and subsequently annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

The programme’s last guest was Matthew Tyrmand, a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.