First Russian-Belarusian air patrol in 2022 flies over Polish border

“The first joint Russian-Belarusian Su-30SM fighter patrol this year took place on the border of the Union of Belarus and Russia,” the press office of the Belarusian Ministry of Defence reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the pilots were in the air for 120 minutes and during that time covered a distance of over 1,150 km.

On November 10 last year, the institution announced that it would strengthen its air defence forces on the country’s western and north-western border. It also added that Russian strategic bombers would now regularly fly over Belarus.

In December, the Russian TASS agency reported about an airspace patrol along the Belarusian borders with the participation of two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.