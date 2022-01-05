Polish FM calls for de-escalation in Kazakhstan on behalf of OSCE

Albert Zawada/PAP

The Polish foreign minister, the current chairperson of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has called for de-escalation of the situation in Kazakhstan and dialogue.

“I have been closely monitoring the recent developments in Kazakhstan,” Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I am calling for the de-escalation of the situation in that country and for dialogue, which must be held in full respect of OSCE obligations,” Rau added.

The minister appealed in connection with the ongoing violent protests in Kazakhstan.

According to AFP, on Wednesday, protesters stormed the mayor’s office in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city, with gunshots audible nearby. The building as well as a prosecutor’s office were set on fire.

On Tuesday night, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a two-week state of emergency in the in the city of Almaty and surrounding province, as well as in the western Mangistau province. On Wednesday, the state of emergency also covered the capital city of Nur-Sultan.

Also on Wednesday, the president approved the resignation of the government, one of the demands made by the protesters, who have taken to the streets in response to a fuel price increase from the start of the new year.

Poland took over the OSCE one-year presidency on January 1.