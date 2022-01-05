Campaign against Poland, Hungary intoxicated EU internal cohesion: Hesse politician

The campaign against Poland and Hungary had a toxic effect on the internal cohesion of the EU, so Germany should return to the role of mediator between East and West, wrote Lucia Puttrich, the Minister for European Affairs in the local government of Hesse in an article published in the German daily “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.”

Ms Puttrich recalled in her text that the EU is a community of values, “based on respect for human dignity, freedom, equality, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law. This is what the Treaties say and all Member States have committed themselves to.”

“However, as is often the case, when the agreement was signed, the partners had different perceptions of its content,” she went on, adding, in the context of the EU’s disputes with Poland and Hungary, that “it is becoming more and more clear that the member states do share common foundations of EU values, but do not have their uniform definition.”

In her opinion, recent attempts to unify the aforementioned values by means of political pressure lead the EU to “a political and integration dead end,” as this is no longer the matter of constitutional values and their interpretation, “but rather of a new EU social model.”

“Therefore, Germany should take due care to calm these disputes, which stand in the way of the further development of the EU as a whole as much as possible,” Ms Puttrich noted.

EU as a collaboration of sovereign states

In her text, the Hesse politician pointed out that member states who joined the EU later gained freedom and full independence only shortly before joining the community, “choosing the path to the EU also because they saw their sovereignty as being better protected against Russian aggression.”

Ms Puttrich recalled that Germany itself has always been an advocate of smaller and new member states, and their protection “was the most convincing argument against fears of German or French hegemony, and for deeper integration.”

However, in her opinion, the current discourse, represented by the new chancellor Olaf Scholz in a “nonchalant” way, is contradictory to the past attitude and serves as fodder for populist argumentation.

According to the Hesse minister, Germany should once again take the role of mediator between the East and the West, “between large and small member states, just like Helmut Kohl did in the past.”

Lucia Puttrich pointed out that EU unity could only succeed by accepting diversity.

“It never had to be a fusion of European identities and values, but a collaboration of sovereign states for mutual profits. Unity in diversity does not mean the unification of diversity, and younger Member States are reminding us about it, sometimes louder, sometimes in a quiet way,” she concluded.