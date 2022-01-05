No new covid restrictions, health minister says

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

No further sanitary restrictions are planned at the moment despite a rise in Covid-19 infections in the past days, Poland’s health minister said on Wednesday.

Adam Niedzielski said the government had not decided to tighten current sanitary laws as it saw the infection rise the past five to six days as an “anomaly” caused by the recent Christmas and New Year’s season rather than a lasting trend.

“We will decide about further restrictions when we have reason to believe that the past days’ higher infection count was a sign that the general trend has changed. There are no such decisions at the moment,” Niedzielski said.

Niedzielski said the new Omicron strain should be the dominant form of the coronavirus in Poland by the end of January.

On Wednesday, Poland reported 17,200 new coronavirus infections, a 10-percent rise on the previous week.