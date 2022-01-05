Polish president tests positive for coronavirus

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has tested positive for Covid-19 amid a sharp rise in new infections in Poland.

The president decided to test himself due to the detection of Covid infections in the President’s Office, Pawel Szrot, the head of the President’s Office reported on Wednesday.

“The president, who is fine and has no strong symptoms of the disease, has isolated himself and will remain under doctor’s supervision,” Szrot wrote on Twitter.

According to the presidential official, Duda has been vaccinated with three doses (the first two in April and June, and a booster jab on December 17).

The president tested positive for coronavirus for the second time as he received his first positive result in October 2020.