Polish President tests positive for COVID-19

“Due to the cases of the disease in the President’s Office and its surroundings, President Andrzej Duda conducted a test for the presence of COVID-19, which gave a positive result,” Paweł Szrot, the head of the Presidential Office reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19: 17,196 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

see more

“The president is fine, has no strong symptoms of the disease, has isolated himself and will remain under doctor’s supervision,” Mr Szrot announced on social media.

According to the presidential official, President Duda has been vaccinated with three doses, the first two in April and June, and a booster shot on December 17.

The President tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus for the second time as he received his first positive result in October 2020.

On Wednesday the Health Ministry announced 17,196 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 4,162,715 including 389,322 still active.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the death toll has amounted to 98,666 in Poland.