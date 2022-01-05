Poland reports 17,196 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 632 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 17,196 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 632 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 11,670 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 19,264 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 19,636 recorded the day prior, including 1,854 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,813 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 183,605 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,675,359 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 47,448,217 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,113,044 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,006,573 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.