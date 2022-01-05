Polish website in Belarus placed on extremist list

The website of the government-contested Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB) has been classified as extremist and put on a government watchlist, the website announced on Wednesday.

The website, znadniemna.pl, wrote that the move was a strike against the ZPB, which is officially unrecognised by the Belarusian authorities, and especially supporters of its currently imprisoned leaders Andzelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut.

Last March, Borys, Poczobut and other high-ranking ZPB members were charged with sowing hatred and are in prison awaiting trial. If convicted, they could face up to 12 years in prison.

“This decision is meant to intimidate the Polish community in Belarus, especially those who sympathise with the wrongfully imprisoned leaders of the Union of Poles in Belarus,” znadniemna.pl wrote.

The website also pointed out that under new regulations, charges could also be brought against its users, and advised its readers to remove all traces of logins to znadniemna.pl from their electronic devices.