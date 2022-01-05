Migration crisis: 32 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border

In the last 24 hours, the Border Guard (SG) registered 32 people who tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally. Apart from the Middle-Eastern migrants, the officers apprehended individuals from India.

Ministry of Interior signs contracts for wall construction at PL-BY border

“The Border Guards have signed three large contracts which are a big step in the process of the investment project for the construction of a wall…

see more

Near Michałowo, the SG officers came across four Indian citizens who had crossed the Świsłocz River to the Polish side. All of them were detained and turned back to the border.

In the vicinity of Bobrowniki, four Iraqis sailed across Świsłocz on a pontoon. Meanwhile, 11 migrants forced the barbed fence in Czeremcha.

“We observe that from time to time, the Belarusian services try to change tactics and select various new places and methods of crossing the border. They test our vigilance, to what extent we are able to stop these attempts. They are certainly waiting for this river to freeze, because at times there is ice, but not yet enough to cross it,” said the SG spokeswoman Lieutenant Anna Michalska.

She also drew attention to the fact that apart from the Middle East, migrants who have crossed the Świsłocz River in recent days came also from other destinations, such as Africa and India.

“This shows that foreigners are brought from different parts of the world and it is not a natural wave of migration, but they are deliberately brought in to create a migratory pressure near the Polish border,” Ms Michalska noted.

Furthermore, the SG spokeswoman said that provocations by the Belarusian services, with the use of flashlights and throwing objects like stones and bricks, were reported throughout the night in the section protected by the Border Guard post in Dubicze Cerkiewne.

In 2021, the Border Guard recorded over 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 96 people have tried to enter Poland without permission, according to data provided by the SG.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.