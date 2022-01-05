COVID-19: 17,196 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 17,196 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 4,162,715 including 389,322 still active. The number of active cases was 374,253 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 632 new fatalities – 183 from COVID-19 alone and 449 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 98,666.

According to the ministry, a total of 183,605 people are quarantined and 3,675,359 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 389,322 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.







As of Wednesday, a total of 47,448,217 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,113,044 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,854 out of 2,813 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 295,664,059 coronavirus cases, 5,474,814 deaths and 256,200,554 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 58,040,720. India has the second most with 35,018,358 cases and Brazil third with 22,323,837.