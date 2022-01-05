Poland among countries performing well during pandemic, Economist

Poland places sixth in The Economist’s ranking of world economies which have done best during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Economist, a British weekly, has gathered data on five economic and financial indicators, namely, GDP, household incomes, stock market performance, capital spending and government indebtedness for 23 countries.

Denmark, Slovenia, Sweden, Norway and Chile are all near the top, ahead of Poland and Ireland, which both were ranked sixth.

The weekly explained that it had assessed each economy according to how well it had performed on each measure, creating an overall score. GDP performance since the end of 2019 was the first indicator taken into account.

Poland’s economy expanded by 3.1 percent in this period while the growth of per capita income reached 3.3 percent. Investments fell by 7.1 percent and government indebtedness reached 5 percent of GDP.

Spain did worst of all as its GDP dropped by 6.6 percent. Britain’s economy fell by 2.1 percent and Japan recorded a 1.9-percent GDP decrease, the weekly wrote.