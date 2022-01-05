NATO’s ministerial summit to set out positions before talks with Moscow: dep FM

The aim of Friday’s conference of the Foreign Ministers of NATO countries is to coordinate positions, discuss the security situation and prepare for talks with Moscow, said Poland’s deputy FM Marcin Przydacz, stressing that there is no consent to change the fundamental principles, such as the sovereign choice of alliances.

“Currently, internal discussions within the Alliance are taking place. Poland will pay particular attention to the cause of the current situation, that is, the gathering of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and escalating tensions and the violation of the security rules by Russia,” Mr Przydacz noted.

He added that any discussion on reducing tensions on the East must be accompanied by further military adaptation of the Alliance arrangements.

On Tuesday, North Atlantic Alliance spokeswoman Oana Lungescu announced that on Friday, January 7, a virtual meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) between foreign ministers will be held.

She wrote on Twitter that the officials would be talking “about the concentration of Russian troops in and around Ukraine and about wider European security issues.:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for January 12.

Russia demands “security guarantees” from the West, which would preclude further expansion of NATO to the east, especially to Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries. The Russians also demanded that NATO remove offensive weapons from the region.

Washington rejected these demands as unfit for talks to begin, pointing out that NATO’s main rule is that the alliance is open to any eligible country and that no third party has power of veto.