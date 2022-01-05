No arrangements with Russia over heads of our allies: US official

The US will not agree to Russia’s demand for NATO forces to withdraw from the Alliance’s eastern flank, according to Ned Price, the State Department spokesman.

NATO ambassadors and Russian officials scheduled to meet on January 12

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for January 12, as both sides…

see more

He also stressed that no negotiations over the heads of the allies will take place during the US-Russia bilateral talks to be held in Geneva later in January,

Mr Price was asked during a press conference whether the Russian demands regarding “the presence of NATO troops in Eastern Europe” would be discussed during the bilateral talks planned for Monday as part of the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva, Switzerland.

He replied that the negotiations would focus on “a relatively narrow range of bilateral issues” with the aim of identifying a few cases where a potential agreement was possible.

According to the State Department spokesman, the proposals by Moscow include several issues that are unacceptable to both the US, as well as its allies.

However, he declined to provide details, saying he did not see any benefits in conducting public negotiations.

The spokesman suggested that no specific agreements should be expected as the goal is to “identify cases for future cooperation.”

The composition of the delegation for talks at the NATO-Russia Council (January 12) and the OSCE (January 13) is to be announced at a later date.