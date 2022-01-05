Poland does not lack goodwill regarding Russia negotiations: Polish FM

Poland has always been and will be an advocate of dialogue. We are a nation that has been hit hard by history and a great beneficiary of peace in Europe, so we know which solutions preserve peace and which proposals are a threat to it, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau wrote in an article for Polish daily “Rzeczpospolita”.

Poland to take part in international security advisors meeting

The Head of National Security Bureau Paweł Soloch and the Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch took part in a teleconference of…

see more

The head of the Foreign Ministry wrote the article in reference to Poland assuming the chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) from January 1. He emphasised that “Poland has always been and will be an advocate of dialogue”.

“We support each of the existing formats of dialogue with Russia: bilateral US-Russian talks on strategic arms control; dialogue at the NATO-Russia Council on how to improve the security situation in Europe, and finally talks at the OSCE to rebuild trust,” he assured.

Minister Rau also stressed that these talks must, however, have the same goal: strengthening cooperation and security in Europe based on compliance with international law.

“In assessing the progress of these talks, we must also be guided by the tradition of Polish foreign policy and its values,” he wrote.

The head of Polish diplomacy pointed out that this tradition is not “a collection of intellectual or material artifacts”, but rather “a reflection of our political experiences, struggles with the imperial aspirations of our neighbours, the destruction of Polish statehood at the end of the 18th century and the struggle to regain it, successfully completed at the beginning of the 20th century. The experience of defending ourselves against the invasion of two totalitarianisms led by Hitler and Stalin in 1939, and a half-century of slavery during the Cold War, membership of NATO and participation in European integration.”

Poland leads OSCE from Jan 1

see more

“We are a nation that has been hard-pressed by history and a great beneficiary of peace in Europe, so we know very well which solutions are good for peace and which proposals are a threat to it,” the FM said.

This is why “we are opposed to proposals that de facto return to the concept of spheres of influence,” he emphasised.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry estimated that we have suffered many failures in the last 200 years, millions of Europeans have paid the highest price for it, and that Europe cannot afford to make further mistakes.

“We know one thing today – security is indivisible when human rights and the rights of nations enjoy the same level of guarantee, and to achieve this, it is necessary to comply with international law, cooperation and goodwill. Poland will never lack goodwill,” he concluded.