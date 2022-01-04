Poland to take part in international security advisors meeting

The Head of National Security Bureau Paweł Soloch and the Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch took part in a teleconference of security advisers from France, Germany, Poland, USA, Great Britain and Italy related to the current security crisis in the region,” the National Security Bureau informed.

Poland joined the existing US format plus four (Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy) consultation organised by the US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, mainly to discuss the positions before the US-Russia talks (10 January), NATO-Russia (12 January) and within the OSCE (January 13).

“We discussed common ground for action against the crisis that Russia started. A crisis against which NATO must speak with one voice,” Mr Kumoch said.

“The Polish side emphasised the necessity of maintaining unity in the face of possible aggression against Ukraine, as well as strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence policy.”

During the talks, the role of the OSCE in the de-escalation of tension in Central and Eastern Europe was discussed. Poland has been presiding over the OSCE from January 1st this year. Before the teleconference, the Head of National Security Bureau will meet the US ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter to discuss the threat of Russian aggression towards Ukraine.