EU backs nuclear energy despite German opposition

Germany has recently turned off three of its nuclear power plants and plans to abandon nuclear energy completely before the end of 2022. The move goes against the prevailing mood in the European Union, as many member states are looking to open new nuclear power plants to move away from coal.

Half of the remaining six nuclear power plants operating in Germany have been shut down. This comes following a transfer of power to a left-wing coalition containing the Green party. The German Greens have traditionally been strongly opposed to nuclear power. The country plans to close its remaining reactors by the end of the year.

The new German government also plans to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2030. This will leave the country reliant on wind, solar and natural gas plants as its energy sources.

Meanwhile, the European Union is taking the opposite approach. Recently, the European Commission announced plans to label nuclear power as green power, allowing member states to give it a more prominent role in the transition to green energy.

The German government responded to the decision by saying that nuclear energy cannot be classified as sustainable. Poland, France, Slovakia and Finland plan to construct new nuclear reactors in the near future.