COVID-19: over 1 mln new coronavirus infections in US

“More than a million new coronavirus infections were registered in the United States for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic,” the Johns Hopkins University reported. The increase in the number of infections is largely due to the spread of the omicron variant.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), over 1.08 million infections were recorded on Monday, almost double the previous high of the previous Thursday.

As the Wall Street Journal points out, the high number of infections is partly due to the fact that some states do not update their data over the weekend. At the same time, this statistic does not include data from six states that did not release new statistics on Monday. Authorities in Georgia (a state in the southern US) said this was due to “a large amount of data overloading the system”.

The seven-day average of new cases is now over 487,000 a day and is twice as high as in the previous week. The average number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has also increased – albeit at a slower pace by 23 percent, which, according to the Washington Post, is 103,000, and is on par with the peak from last summer’s delta wave. At the same time, the number of deaths remains stable, falling by 8 percent over the past week to 1.200 daily.

The increase in the number of infections is largely due to the spread of the omicron variant, which has caused waves of infection in other countries too. In response to the new variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday approved a reduction in the interval between the second and third doses of the coronavirus vaccine from six to five months. Research from Israel showed that the additional dose was effective in increasing protection against omicron, the most vaccine-resistant variant of coronavirus to date.