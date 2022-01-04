North Sea wind farms supplied power to 2 mln Belgian households in 2021

According to the Belgian daily “De Tijd”, wind farms in the Belgian North Sea produced 6.77 TWh of energy last year, which corresponds to the annual electricity demand of almost 2 million households.

2021 was the first year in which all offshore wind farms between 23 and 54 km off the Belgian coast were fully operational. As of the end of 2020, the operational wind capacity of 399 wind turbines was 2,262 MW. This is comparable to the combined capacity of the country’s two largest nuclear reactors, Doel 4 and Tihange 3.

According to experts, offshore wind saves 3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. This corresponds to the annual absorption of this gas by 3,000 sq km of forest.

There was not much wind in 2021, consequently Belgium’s offshore wind farms were only operating at full capacity 34.4 percent of the time. The average for offshore wind energy in the North Sea is 38 percent.