Ministry of Interior signs contracts for dam construction at PL-BY border

“The Border Guards have signed three large contracts which are a big step in the process of the investment project for the construction of a dam on the Polish-Belarusian border,” said Maciej Wasik, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration.

“I would like to remind you that at the end of October last year, the law on the construction of security at the state border came into force. On the basis of this law, commander Praga appointed a petitioner for the construction of a dam on the Polish-Biatori border. Under this law, a team was appointed to prepare the implementation of security. The Prime Minister laid down the rules of work of this team by an ordinance.”

“We started the work. We were planning to finish the first works, which are now coming to an end with the signing of contracts at the end of last year. These works have been prolonged for 10 days.

“The construction of a dam on the Polish-Belarusian border is an absolutely necessary and urgent investment,” assessed deputy chief commander of the Border Guard, Brig. SG Wioleta Gorzkowska.

Ms Gorzkowska emphasised that the continuing destabilisation on the Polish-Belarusian border illustrates why the construction of a permanent dam “is an absolutely necessary and urgent investment”.

“I do not disguise the fact that it will give us a huge challenge, because it is the biggest project in the history of the Border Guard therefore I am very happy that in just two months we have concluded and signed contracts,” she added.

She recalled that the dam will be 186 km divided into four sections. “This is to shorten the implementation time as much as possible. The construction works on all these sections will be carried simultaneously,” she emphasised.

Ms Gorzkowska noted that bearing in mind the difficulties in the construction market related to accessibility steel, “the investor in cooperation with the Minister of State Assets engaged in the process granted a separate order for the supply of elements of steel and construction works. She added that this was to ensure the liquidity of the implementation of construction and to also eliminate the costs of indirect suppliers.