Poland facing ‘demographic crisis’ says stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland is facing a “demographic crisis” with the population possibly falling by 4.4 million by 2050, according to a report by the Central Statistical Office (GUS).

The report also states that in the near term, “no significant changes can be expected that would guarantee stable demographic development.”

“The fall in the number of births recorded in 2020 confirms that Poland has entered another demographic crisis (a previous such crisis occurred in 1997–2007) and the current one may last for a longer period of time,” states the report.

The GUS forecast also does not predict any increase in the number of births.

“The low fertility rate that has been experienced for longer than a quarter of a century will also have a negative impact on the future number of births, as there will be a decidedly lower number of women of reproductive age in the future,” wrote GUS.

It also said that “as the proportion of older people and the length of life increases, we will soon will have more older people and more people at extreme old age than ever before.”