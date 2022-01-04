Separatist forces strengthen their positions in Donbas: Ukrainian intelligence

“Forces of Russian-backed separatists in Donbas have strengthened their positions over New Year’s Eve, and the number of snipers in the area have increased,” Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Tuesday.

As the country’s services added, artillery exercises are conducted under the command of officers of Russia’s armed forces.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the enemy’s forces violated the ceasefire three times in the previous 24 hours, injuring one soldier.

In Donbas, an agreement “on a complete and comprehensive cessation of fire” between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists has been in force since July 2020, after achieving a consensus between the negotiators of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE.