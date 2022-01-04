Migration crisis: 20 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border

In the last 24 hours, the Border Guard (SG) registered 20 people who tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally. In the area of ​​Czeremcha and Dubicze Cerkiewne, stones were thrown towards the Polish uniformed services.

The SG announced that on Tuesday in the sections protected by the Border Guard post in Czeremcha and Dubicze Cerkiewne, groups of foreigners (5 and 10 people) threw stones at Polish patrols, while the Belarusian services blinded the Border Guard officers and soldiers of the Polish Army with lasers and flashlights.

In 2021, the Border Guard recorded over 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 64 people have tried to enter Poland without permission, according to data provided by the SG.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.