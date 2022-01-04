COVID-19: More cases of simultaneous flu and SARS-CoV-2 infections to happen

“There will be more and more simultaneous influenza and SARS-CoV-2 infections,” said Dr Karolina Krupa-Kotara from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics of the Faculty of Public Health at the Silesian Medical University in Katowice (Southern Poland).

Recently simultaneous infection with influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2 was detected in Israel in a woman who was vaccinated neither against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus nor influenza. She has recently given birth to a child, describes her condition as good, she has no more serious symptoms and will soon be discharged home.

“There are probably more similar cases, but not yet diagnosed “Dr Krupa-Kotara said. She recalls that both SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the flu virus have similar symptoms – both of them prohibit the upper respiratory tract and cause breathing problems. The only sure and reliable way to distinguish them is through diagnostic tests.

“It is, therefore, worth knowing all the possible symptoms of infection with a new mutation coronavirus so that in a situation where we feel that we could be infected with it, report to a primary health care physician who will refer us to a diagnostic test in order to be able to isolate ourselves from contacts with people until the result is known,” she added.

In Poland, the peak of influenza cases falls normally in February and March.

The biggest concern, however, is currently the Omikron variant of the coronavirus, which has a large one the ability to be contracted.

“It is more and more common in Europe, but in this area the dominant variant is still Delta. This raises another concern for researchers when the two variants were recognised by WHO for the most dangerous meetings in one area,” the expert indicated.