NATO should act militarily and economically if Russia attacks Ukraine: ex–Sec Gen

Only Vladimir Putin knows whether he will attack Ukraine, but if it happens, NATO will have to grant Kyiv not only military help, but also launch sanctions, including the shutdown of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, that will crush the Russian economy, says former Alliance’s head Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

“Putin plays a bad hand well – but his tactics will only work if we fold. And it’s time for NATO to call Putin’s bluff,” Mr Rasmussen wrote for politico.eu.

“When I met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time as NATO Secretary General, he opened our meeting by telling me he wanted to disband NATO. If NATO allies engage with Russia’s most recent proposals for a new security relationship in Europe, they will be directly helping him move a step closer to achieving his goal, giving Russia the whip hand over the security of Central and Eastern Europe,” he stated.

According to the former NATO Secretary General, the conditions set by Russia, which are the need to obtain Moscow’s consent to the deployment of Alliance troops in the NATO countries, a written guarantee of rejecting Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and refraining from a number of actions in Europe, Asia, the Baltic and the Black Sea, are not a serious offer from a man who seeks peace.

“Russia has tried this exercise before,” Mr Rasmussen pointed out, recalling that in November 2009, NATO rejected the Russian draft European Security Treaty because, according to the Alliance, mutual relations had been already sufficiently regulated in the Founding Act on Mutual Relations of 1997, in the OSCE European Security Charter of 1999 and in the Rome Declaration of 2002.

The former head of the North Atlantic Alliance compared the Russian president to a firefighter who sets off arson in order to douse it later. “He is skilled at creating crises only to extinguish them later,” Mr Rasmussen stated.

According to him, the Kremlin’s leader, threatening to invade Ukraine, wanted to persuade the US and Western countries to negotiate with Moscow over the heads of its Eastern European and Baltic allies. In exchange for peace, he wanted to retain control over the post-Soviet area.

Mr Rasmussen recalled that Russia signed the above-mentioned 1999 OSCE Charter, which recognises the inaccessible right of each state to shape its alliances. Moreover, in his opinion, it is necessary to ignore Putin’s actual veto against the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine and Georgia, which he is enforcing by fueling local conflicts in these countries.