COVID-19: new variant discovered in France said to be vaccine-resistant

A new coronavirus variant, called IHU, discovered in December in Marseille, France, is more resistant to the vaccine and more infectious than the original version of the virus, the “Daily Mail” reported, citing French scientists.

The new IHU was diagnosed on December 10 in patients from Forcalquier commune in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence department in south-eastern France at the Institute of Infectious Diseases of the University Hospital of Marseille (IHU).

Forcalquier is a city located approximately 100 kilometres from Marseille. This variant, named IHU, has been published in the GISAID scientific exchange network as B.1.640.2.

According to the researchers, “the strain has 46 mutations, making it more resistant to the vaccine and more infectious than the original virus.” However, they also point out that “there is little evidence that it displaces the current dominant Omicron variant, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the cases in France.”

So far, 12 cases of IHU infection have been detected near Marseille, the first of which was related to a trip to Cameroon.

The variant “is yet to be spotted in other countries or labelled a variant under investigation by the World Health Organisation,” the Daily Mail wrote.

