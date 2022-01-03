Ukrainian correspondent leaves Russia over safety fears

Ukrainian correspondent to Russia Roman Tsymbaliuk has fled the country after receiving a hearing summons from the local prosecutor’s office. The journalist explained his decision by citing fears for his personal safety as he could potentially be accused of extremism.

He told Ukrainian television Hromadske, that he fled the country out of fears for his personal safety. Mr Tsymbaliuk added that he did not intend to return to Russia in the near future as he did not want to become “the Kremlin’s prisoner” and await an exchange.

In December, attorney Nikolai Polozov informed that a case could be initiated against Mr Tsymbaliuk over alleged extremism.

Russian media explained that the case would concern the Ukrainian journalist inciting inter-ethnical violence, for which he could face up to five years in prison.

Hromadske also pointed out that a case could be filed due to Mr Tsymbaliuk’s previous statements. The journalist had once said that if Russian soldiers crossed the Ukrainian border armed, they would be, to quote, “killed and destroyed like rabid dogs.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN) underlined that Mr Tsymbaliuk was the last Ukrainian journalist who was permanently accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry.