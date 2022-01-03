Poland appeals to EC to reform Emissions Trading System

“Poland has submitted an application to the European Commission for a comprehensive reform of the carbon dioxide emission allowances within the Emissions Trading System (ETS),” Anna Moskwa, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment, reported on Monday.

“Comprehensive reform of emission allowances [is needed]. We have applied for such comprehensive reform. The first action that the European Commission should take is to withdraw financial entities from the emission allowance market,” the minister said.

She added that emission allowances could, just like Bitcoin, be traded on speculative platforms. In her opinion, this is not conducive to a just transformation.

As the minister pointed out, the subject of criticism is not the need for an energy transformation, but how the ETS is managed. She emphasised that Poland also allocates domestic funds for the energy transformation.