Former US president endorses Hungarian PM for reelection

Former US President Donald Trump expressed on Monday his “complete support” for the re-election of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the spring elections in the country. He pointed out that the politician is “a strong leader and respected by all.”

“Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people. He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election,” the statement issued by Donald Trump reads.

“He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister !,” it concludes.

Dald Trump’s statement is related to the parliamentary elections scheduled for spring in Hungary. Their exact date has not yet been determined.

The Hungarian prime minister is liked by some of the conservative circles in the USA. Last summer, Tucker Carslon, Fox News’ most popular right-wing columnist, portrayed Orbán’s Hungary as a model for America.

This spring, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the largest event bringing together American conservatives, will be held in the Hungarian capital. This will be the first time the event will be held in Europe.