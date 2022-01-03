Katowice granted title of European City of Science 2024

Katowice, southern Poland, has become the first city in Central and Eastern Europe to be awarded the European City of Science 2024. The prestigious title granted by EuroScience, an organisation for the support and promotion of science and technology in Europe, whose members are representatives of 75 countries, also involves the organisation of the EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF) 2024.

The bi-annual event is devoted to research and innovations crucial for the world’s future. ESOF Katowice 2024 will be one of the most prestigious scientific and technological events in the world.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki congratulated the authorities of Katowice and Silesian universities.

“Like a lens, Katowice focuses on great technological, industrial projects and aspirations for the future,” he stressed, adding that “I am convinced that this title will be a milestone for Katowice on the way to the implementation of the strategy for the entire Silesia region.”

Professor Ryszard Koziołek, Rector of the University of Silesia in Katowice and one of the initiators of applying for the title, described the news as ‘wonderful’.

“As a result of many months of efforts of many people from our universities, the City Hall, friends from Poland and Europe, Katowice will be the European City of Science, the informal capital of European science. We could compare it to the right to organise the European scientific games that would last a whole year,” he said.

The title of the European City of Science is awarded for deepening the changes that accompany social transformation towards science. The goal is to show the wealth and diversity of the European scientific landscape and support self-education, scientific integration, interest in science among younger generations and the development of European research without borders.

It strengthens the European and international profile of the scientific community in a given city and its region, increases the involvement of citizens and the scientific community in the local problems, launches public investment in regional science and stimulates tourism.

Katowice is the first city in Central and Eastern Europe to be granted this title. The title was previously held by: Leiden, Tirest, Toulouse, Manchester, Copenhagen, Dublin, Turin, Barcelona, Munich and Stockholm.