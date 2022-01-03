Nuclear war should be avoided: Five Nuclear-Weapon States

Five Nuclear-Weapon States – China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France issued a joint statement on Monday during the UN Security Council. As they emphasised, a further spread of nuclear arms and nuclear war should be avoided.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons – for as long as they continue to exist – should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war,” the countries’ representatives wrote, stressing their belief that “the further spread of such weapons must be prevented.”

They also assured of their “intend to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons” and reiterated “the validity of their previous statements on de-targeting, reaffirming that none of their nuclear weapons are targeted at each other or at any other State.”

“We underline our desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all,” the statement reads.

“We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all. We are resolved to pursue a constructive dialogue with mutual respect and acknowledgement of each other’s security interests and concerns” it concludes.

