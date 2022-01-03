Talks on Poland’s National Recovery Plan continue says EC spokesperson

Talks between the European Commission and Poland on the Polish National Recovery Plan are continuing, Eric Mamer, a commission spokesperson, said on Monday.

The European Commission needs to approve the Polish plan, which outlines how Poland intends to spend millions of euros in post-pandemic recovering funding, before the money can be released.

But the approval has allegedly been stalled by Poland’s conflict with Brussels over the rule of law.

Most national plans have already been accepted by the EC.

Under the EU’s Recovery Fund, Poland could receive some EUR 58.1 billion, including EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 34.2 billion in loans.

“The delay in the approval of the Polish National Recovery Plan by the EC should not have a direct negative impact on the Polish economy,” Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Grzegorz Puda told PAP in December.

But he also admitted that gaining access to EU funds was the main challenge for 2022.