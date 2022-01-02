Estonia wants CEE to be included in talks concerning security issues

The proposal by US President Joe Biden to only consult with NATO’s closest allies in talks with Russia on Ukraine’s matters caused anxiety among many Estonian politicians. “It is not very wise to involve the four biggest European countries in talks with Russia bypassing Eastern Europe and Ukraine,” Leo Kunnas, Estonian deputy chief of the Defense Committee, assessed.

Other Estonian Politicians also commented on the topic.

“Poland should be involved in the negotiations as a large and militarily strong NATO member,” Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia in 2006-2016, said in an interview with the Estonian radio ERR.

“It feels like a conference in Munich, that is, the aggressor is being calmed down after he has already aimed his loaded gun,” Marko Mihkelson, head of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Estonian parliament, pointed out.

More reserved views are expressed in Finland – neighbouring Estonia but they are not a NATO member state.

“Finland is not facing military danger at the moment,” General Timo Kivinen, Commander of the Finnish Armed Forces, assessed in an interview with the public television YLE. However, he stressed that the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the possible commencement of hostilities could have a “wider impact” on security in the Baltic Sea region.

In Finnish society, the resistance to joining NATO is quite high – according to study, only about 20-25 percent of the country’s citizens would like their country to join the Alliance.

In early December, the Finnish authorities announced that 64 American F-35 fighters, the NATO’s new flagship aircrafts, will be purchased in the largest tender in the history of the country’s armed forces.

Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a leading researcher at the Finnish Institute of Foreign Affairs, does not believe, however, that the decision to buy these machines brings the country closer to NATO. In his opinion, it is rather a continuation of the “current line of cooperation with the US.”