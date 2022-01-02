Ruling party continues to hold top spot in poll

Grzegorz Jakubowski/PAP

If parliamentary elections were to be held on January 3, 35.9 percent of the respondents would support the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), whereas 24.2 percent would back the Civic Coalition (KO), the largest opposition grouping, a new poll has revealed.

The Estymator poll for the DoRzeczy.pl web portal showed that support for the conservative PiS was 0.6 percentage points higher than in the previous poll and that this result would give the party 196 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament.

The survey also indicated that backing for the centrist KO was up by 0.6 pps, and this would give it 119 seats.

The grassroots conservative movement, Poland 2050, which placed third, obtained 13.5 percent support, a drop of 2.3 pps. The result would give the grouping 59 seats.

The far-right Confederation party had the support of 9 percent of the respondents, a rise of 0.4 pps, which would provide it with 36 seats.

Backing for the Left reached the level of 8.4 percent, a gain of 0.7 pps, which would allow it 28 seats.

The survey also indicated that the pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) would receive 6.8 percent support, a decline of 0.3 pps, and 21 seats.

A total of 2.2 percent of those polled would vote for other parties.

The estimated turnout would be 58 percent.

The study was conducted on December 29-30, 2021 on a nationwide, representative sample of 1,029 adults in Poland.