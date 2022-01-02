Early elections not planned, ruling party says

Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), is not planning to hold an early parliamentary election this year, but the scenario cannot be ruled out completely, a PiS deputy spokesperson has said.

The United Right coalition, of which PiS is the backbone party, already lost one coalition partner, Agreement, in August last year owing to clashes over a government-promoted economic reform but quickly managed to take over a few Agreement MPs as well as a handful of other parliamentarians and thus retained a fragile majority in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

Speaking to the private TV station Polsat News on Sunday, Radoslaw Fogiel said: “We have a stable majority as evidenced by the passage of the budget law against the biggest mobilisation of the opposition parties.”

However, Fogiel pointed out that “no politician who is responsible for their words will exclude such a solution as there is always a small percentage for a chance of an early election.”

The media have speculated that PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski wants to get rid of Zbigniew Ziobro, who leads the other small ally of PiS, Solidary Poland. Ziobro has taken a staunch anti-EU stance and is blocking any concessions towards the EU amid the ongoing Warsaw-Brussels crisis, which has resulted in Poland not yet receiving any money from the multi-billion EU post-pandemic recovery funds, putting a strain on the budget and leaving Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a difficult position.

Asked whether the ousting option was being considered, Fogiel said that “a minority government is never a good solution.”

Pawel Szrot, the president’s chief aide, said that “in politics, no solution can be excluded,” but also observed that “it is a matter of the probability theory.”

Piotr Zgorzelski a deputy Sejm speaker representing an opposition party, the pro-farmer PSL, said that “today nobody knows whether an early election will take place.”

“When you want to be in the European Union, you need to expel from the government the party that is against the EU, namely Solidary Poland,” he said.

The next parliamentary elections are scheduled for the autumn of 2023.