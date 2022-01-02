Poland reports 7,179 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 33 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 7,179 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 12,032 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 19,135 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 19,408 recorded the day prior, including 1,894 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,839 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 167,845 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,660,444 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 46,989,488 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,046,692 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 6,674,483 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.