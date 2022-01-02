Firefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape Town

A blaze erupted at the South African parliament early on Sunday, with flames bursting from the roof of a building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. After several hours firefighters had partially contained the fire. As the country’s Public Works and Infrastructure Minister said, there were no reports of any injuries.

By mid-morning, smoke was still billowing from one of the several buildings that make up the parliament complex in the country’s legislative capital, Cape Town.

Absolutely devastated and heartbroken to see the scenes of our beautiful Parliamentary precinct ablaze. It's an incredibly special place, rich in history and tradition and the crucible of our democratic debate.

I will be flying back to Cape Town tomorrow to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/NoKCaMQmue

— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) January 2, 2022

“The fire has been contained in the Old Wing. Firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the New Wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly Chamber,” the South African parliament reported in a statement.

Patricia De Lille, the country’s Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, told reporters there were no reports of any injuries. As she added, the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security, told journalists that firefighters had detected cracks on the wall and the roof in one area had collapsed.

As he reported, some 60 firefighters and 12 fire-fighting vehicles and pieces of equipment, including a sky lift hydraulic platform, were on site trying to contain the fire.

The blaze started in an office complex and spread towards a gym just before 6 a.m.