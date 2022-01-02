COVID-19: 7,179 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 7,179 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,127,428 including 369,392 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 376,997 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 33 new fatalities – 10 from COVID-19 alone and 23 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 97,592.

According to the ministry, 167,845 people are quarantined and 3,660,444 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 369,392 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday a total of 46,989,488 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,046,692 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,894 out of 2,839 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 289,762,498 coronavirus cases, 5,458,442 deaths and 254,253,021 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 55,864,519, India has the second most with 34,889,132 cases and Brazil third with 22,291,507.