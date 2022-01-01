Biden to hold talks with Zelenskiy

US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, the White House announced.

On December 30, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about de-escalating tensions on Ukraine’s border with Russia.

During the planned conversation, Mr Biden is to discuss Russia’s increased military activity along its borders with Ukraine and discuss preparations for upcoming diplomatic efforts to lower tensions in the region.

“As we agreed with the United States, our strategic partner, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. I look forward to speaking with President Joe Biden again this Sunday to discuss coordinating our efforts for peace in Ukraine and security in Europe,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Commenting on his Thursday conversation with Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden said Friday he warned the Russian president that a renewed invasion of Ukraine would result in a stronger US military presence in Europe.

“I made it clear to President Putin that if he makes any more moves, goes into Ukraine we will have severe sanctions, we will increase our presence in Europe with our NATO allies and there will be a heavy price to pay for it,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden also relayed that Mr Putin has agreed to “three major meetings” between Western and Russian representatives next month to help defuse tensions.