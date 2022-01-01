Violence against women insults God, pope says in New Year’s speech

Pope Francis used his New Year’s message on Saturday, January 1 to issue a clarion call for an end to violence against women, saying it was insulting to God.

Pope Francis, celebrated a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church marks both the solemnity of Holy Mary Mother of God as well as its annual World Day of Peace.

Pope Francis wove his New Year’s homily around the themes of motherhood and women – saying it was they who kept together with the threads of life – and used it to make one of his strongest calls yet for an end to violence against them.

“And since mothers bestow life, and women keep the world (together), let us all make greater efforts to promote mothers and to protect women,” Pope Francis said. “How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity,” he added.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago, Francis has several times spoken out against domestic violence, which has increased in many countries since lockdowns left many women trapped with their abusers.

Public participation at the Mass was lower than in some past years because of COVID restrictions. Italy, which surrounds Vatican City, reported a record 144,243 coronavirus-related cases on Friday and has recently imposed new measures such as an obligation to wear masks outdoors.

In the text of his Message for the World Day of Peace, issued last month, Pope Francis said nations should divert money spent on armaments to invest in education and decried growing military costs at the expense of social services.

The annual peace message is sent to heads of state and international organisations, and the pope gives a signed copy to leaders who make official visits to him at the Vatican during the upcoming year.