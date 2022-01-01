New Year Special: Meditate your way through 2022

Courtesy Maria Meissner

In this episode of The Debrief, we’re joined by Maria Meissner who tells us about Zen Coaching and leads us through a simple meditation to kickstart 2022 on a good note.

Based on the island of Sobieszewo, which is a part of the Baltic City of Gdańsk, Maria Meissner works in the Zen Coaching approach. Host John Beauchamp gets comfy and takes a deep breath for this inaugural episode of 2022.

