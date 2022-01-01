The world celebrated New Year’s Eve despite COVID-19

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, countries like Poland, Japan and the US found a way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Visitors and locals in Dubai gathered at Expo 2020 on Friday night as the ball dropped, officially ushering in the year 2022, at the world’s longest New Year’s Eve party.

“It was a very challenging year and probably what I expect is a little bit, all of the humans around the world to get together, have more common sense, and will strive for a better living,” Alfonso Orosco, one of the Expo 2020 attendees said.

Meanwhile, Austrian authorities declared they would “vigilantly” monitor compliance with the Pyrotechnics Act on New Year’s Eve and January 1st. The restriction, which relates to the usage of firecrackers in urban areas, can result in a fine of up to EUR 3,600.

In Japan thousands of people flocked to Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine on Saturday to ring in the new year with prayers for good fortune and an end to the pandemic.

“My biggest new year’s wish is for an end to the pandemic because it is hard for everyone to meet, such as with family members. My daughter is in Osaka and I can’t see her often,” a Meiji shrine visitor, Tetsuo Matsunaga emphasised.

In the United States, visitors to New York’s Times Square kicked off 2022 as the traditional crystal ball dropped off the mast of a skyscraper. The crowd welcomed the New Year with no less enthusiasm than in previous years.

In light of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Poland imposed restrictions from December 15, however, New Year’s Eve was listed as an exception, allowing clubs to be open for the night with some place limitations for the unvaxed.