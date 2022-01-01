COVID-19: 12,032 new cases in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 12,032 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,120,248 including 376,997 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 381,042 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 505 new fatalities. 179 died from COVID-19 alone and 326 due to comorbidities. The death toll in Poland is now at 97,559.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 193,405 people are quarantined and 3,645,692 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 376,997 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 46,987,401 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,046,400 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,897 out of 2,855 available.

Photo: TVP World

As of Saturday morning, as many as 288,598,143 coronavirus cases, 5,454,989 deaths and 253,842,966 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 55,696,500, India has the second most with 34,861,579 cases and Brazil third with 22,287,521.