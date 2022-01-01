Yamal pipeline reversed gas flow rises, while westbound gas requests emerge

Gas Flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline carrying Russian gas west into Europe remained reversed for the12th day and increased on Saturday. However, requests for westbound deliveries suggested the unusual reversal might end soon.

Gas was flowing east from Germany into Poland at an elevated rate early Saturday, with data at the Mallnow metering point on the border showing an hourly volume of more than 5.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) versus around 1.2 million kWh/h in the previous 24 hours.

On the other hand requests for westbound gas emerged on Friday, via Mallnow for January 1 at 8.3 million kWh/h and on Saturday stood at more than 6 million kWh/h, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity on the pipeline for Saturday, auction results showed.

Gazprom booked 8.3 million kWh/h of gas transit capacity via the pipeline for January in an auction last month.

According to data from Gascade, West gas flow has been declining since December 19. Later on supplies of Russian gas to Germany via the Yamal pipeline were suspended briefly on December 21, after which the gas was directed east, bringing European spot gas prices to record highs.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline annually delivers about one-sixth of the gas Russia sends to Europe and Turkey.

According to analysts and industry sources, high spot prices, and traders using up their annual volumes of contracted gas from Gazprom early prompted sellers in Germany, for example, to tap storage to sell to buyers in Poland, prompting the unusual reversal of flows.

Separately, Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Veľké Kapušany border point, another major route, fell to their lowest volume since November 2.

Data from the Slovakian pipeline operator Eustream shows that capacity nominations for Saturday were down to 524,631 megawatt hours (MWh) from 887,094 MWh on Friday.

Some Western politicians and industry experts accused Russia of suspending gas supplies to Europe due to political tensions around Ukraine and NS2.