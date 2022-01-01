Poland leads OSCE from Jan 1

With the beginning of the new year, Poland takes over the rotating chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). As Zbigniew Rau, the Polish Foreign Minister, stressed, the country’s chairmanship throughout 2022 will focus on “resolving conflicts.”

Poland will take over the chairmanship from Sweden on January 1st. This will be the second time that Poland will chair the organisation, having previously done so in 1998. Zbigniew Rau will take up the role as the organisation’s Chairperson-in-Office.

The minister will officially inaugurate Poland’s chairmanship and present its priorities on January 13 in Vienna, where the organisation is based.

On December 3, Mr Rau attended the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm meeting which informally marked the end of Sweden’s chairmanship of the OSCE.

During the meeting, he said that Poland’s efforts would focus on actively preventing and mitigating conflicts and crisis situations.

He also added that Poland’s OSCE chairmanship would be marked by “responsibility, realism and reliability” and concluded his speech by saying that “Poland is ready to work.”

The OSCE, established in 1973, is the world’s largest security-oriented, inter-governmental organisation, with 57 members and 11 partners. Its areas of interest include arms control, human rights, freedom of the press and fair elections. The organisation’s decisions are consensus-based but not legally binding.