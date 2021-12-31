President Duda wishes Poles happy new year

“Despite different mindsets and things that divide us, despite high emotions, may we still show our ability to talk to one another, to shake hands with each other, to smile and smile back,” Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote in his New Year’s Message addressed to all Poles.

In his message, Andrzej Duda touched upon the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wish to express my profound sympathy to those bereaved in the pandemic,” he wrote and called for all Poles to get vaccinated “to protect our own life and health, but also the health of others.”

The President also mentioned the migratory crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border.

“Over the past year, Poland has become the target of a hybrid attack directed by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Thanks to our quick and decisive reaction, but first and foremost thanks to the dedication of thousands of Border Guard officers, soldiers, policemen and members of other services, including firefighters, we have passed the test as a state and as citizens,” he wrote.

“Our security is closely related to the security of countries in our region and all of Europe. In recent weeks, I have personally spoken with many world leaders. I have always encountered complete understanding and full appreciation of our actions. Poland is a reliable partner in the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance,” the President pointed out.

“The forthcoming year 2022 will certainly be likewise full of challenges. But it is my profound belief that we will come to grips with them. Many times we have proven as Poland and Polish people that we can rise to even the greatest of challenges,” he wrote.

“Let us show kindness and mutual understanding. Let us recall that what unites us, the Polish people, is more enduring and stronger than what divides us,” the President concluded.