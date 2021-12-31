Brazil gov’t to aid flood-ravaged northeast

Brazil’s Bahia state, home to about 15 million, has recently suffered from floods, which have killed at least 24 people. Many residents were forced to abandon their homes while others are struggling to survive in the flooded area. Earlier this week, the country’s president Jair Bolsonaro announced relief aid for flood-ravaged regions.

Bahia’s Civil Defence Agency reported that 37,000 people have lost their homes and nearly 54,000 have been displaced because of the floods. At least 24 people died and another 434 have been injured. The state’s residents have also turned to canoes and boats to move around their towns.

The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently vacationing in the southern state of Santa Catarina, announced relief aid earlier this week for flood-ravaged regions. He has also declined an offer of aid from Argentina to help with the country’s deadly floods, saying that fellow South American countries could help by taking in Venezuelan migrants.

Rogério Marinho, the Brazilian Regional Development Secretary, declared that more aid would be on the way.

“We are waiting for a more detailed evaluation [of the damage] to see what is needed, and we will do what is necessary,” he told journalists.