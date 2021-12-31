Poland pre-finances 40 pct of next year’s borrowing needs

“Poland has managed to cover at least 40 percent of the state budget’s borrowing needs for 2022,” the deputy finance minister reported.

“The Ministry of Finance has made a preliminary estimation that at least 40 percent of next year’s borrowing needs of the state budget have been financed in the current year,” Sebastian Skuza was quoted as saying in a Finance Ministry press release on Friday.

He also said that the total amount on the state budget accounts will exceed PLN 80 bn (EUR 17.4 bn) at the end of the year.

Tadeusz Kościński, the Polish finance minister, has estimated that the country’s budget deficit should not exceed PLN 30 bn (EUR 6.54 bn) at the 2021’s end. As he pointed out, the updated budget law for 2021 had assumed a budget deficit at PLN 40.5 bn (EUR 8.82 bn).

“However, we can forecast that the deficit at the end of the year will be significantly lower than the assumed one, as it should not exceed PLN 30 bn,” he emphasised.