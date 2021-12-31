Five dead during protests in Sudan

“The death toll from a police crackdown on the latest nationwide protests against military rule in Sudan rose to five on Friday,” the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors reported. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.

Thursday’s protests in the country marked the 11th round of major demonstrations since an October coup that saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as the country’s prime minister.

The Sudanese Security forces had fired tear gas and stun grenades as protesters marched through Khartoum, the country’s capital. During the protests, internet and mobile services had appeared to be disrupted.

According to recent reports, the death toll from a police crackdown on the protests rose to five on Friday. As the group of medics, which is aligned with the protest movement, pointed out, the fifth person who had been killed was hit in the chest by a tear gas canister fired by security forces.

“The U.S. stands with the people of Sudan, as they demand freedom, peace, and justice,” Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, wroce on social media, commenting on the matter.

Deeply troubled by reports that Sudanese security forces used lethal force against protesters, blacked out the internet, and attempted to shutdown media outlets. The U.S. stands with the people of Sudan, as they demand freedom, peace, and justice.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 30, 2021

Volker Perthes, the UN Special Representative to Sudan, said that he was “deeply disturbed” by the deaths. He wrote on social media that “Credible investigations into these violations are necessary.”