Poland’s budget deficit seen at PLN 30 bln at year-end

In a report for PAP on Friday, Tadeusz Koscinski recalled that the updated budget law for 2021 had assumed a budget deficit at PLN 40.5 billion (EUR 8.82 billion).

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The finance minister has estimated that Poland’s budget deficit should not exceed PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.54 billion) at the end of 2021.

“However, we can forecast that the deficit at the end of the year will be significantly lower than the assumed one as it should not exceed PLN 30 billion,” the finance minister wrote.

In the original budget law, the deficit was capped at PLN 82.3 (EUR 17.93 billion), but the law was amended in October owing to improved budget figures, with the deficit reduced to PLN 40.5 billion.